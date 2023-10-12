Barcelona icon points finger at Joan Laporta over club’s financial struggles – “We are not in good hands”

Barcelona’s financial situation is undoubtedly a major worry for club officials and supporters. The club has massively struggled in recent years to solve its problems, and according to an iconic player of the Catalan club, President Joan Laporta takes most of the blame.

Hristo Stoichkov was part of a golden Barcelona team of the 1990s, and the Bulgarian often stuck out as one of the best players, which was a testament to his quality. The club still holds a big place in his heart, but as he told Relevo, he is worried about its current state.

“I am worried for Barcelona’s economical state. They are €2000m or so in debt, and are now paying €1.2b to invest in the stadium. Every year that debt grows.”

For Stoichkov, much of the blame is laid at the door of Laporta, whom he does not fully trust as Barcelona’s leader.

“Some things I believe him and others I don’t. Economically we are not in good hands. Football-wise, yes, for everything he has done to sign players, the team is done, it is prepared to win.

“But what worries me most is the economy. How do people explain Barcelona’s economy? With so much debt out there, sometimes they explain one thing, sometimes they explain something else and it depends. People don’t believe him. There are many people who do not believe him.”

Barcelona’s finances are undoubtedly a major concern, and Stoichkov is certainly one of those that is worried. He feels that there is a sense of kicking the can down the road. Club officials seem to be calm about things, for now.