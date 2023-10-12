Barcelona City Council grant approval for Camp Nou construction work to begin

Since June, the Spotify Camp Nou has been undergoing redevelopment work, with Barcelona embarking on their “Espai Barca” project. Demolition of the old stands is almost complete, after which constructing the new stadium can begin.

Barcelona have been seeking a building license from the City Council for the last two months, and as Sport have reported, they have finally been granted one. The club’s hierarchy were hoping to attain it by the time the General Assembly took place later this month, and their wishes have now been granted.

✅ Main remodelling license granted for Spotify Camp Nou 🔗 All the details: https://t.co/AsrJSofNRm pic.twitter.com/jz0hVO09m9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 12, 2023

This means that Barcelona should have the majority of the work done by the end of the 2023-24 season, although the first team – who are currently playing home matches at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic – is not expected to return to the Spotify Camp Nou until November 2024 at the earliest.

Barcelona will be very pleased that the project remains on track, and it will cause excitement to build even further for the team’s eventual return to its spiritual home.