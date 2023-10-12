Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid to welcome back four players to training next week as Diego Simeone’s injury headache is eased

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. In recent matches, head coach Diego Simeone has often had seven to eight players unavailable due to various issues, which lays bare the problems that Los Colchoneros have had.

However, the international break has allowed some Atletico players to make their return. As Javi Gomez has reported, Simeone will welcome back Angel Correa, Pablo Barrios and Caglar Soyuncu from injury at the start of next week.

Jose Maria Gimenez will also resume training before the match against Celta Vigo, but his return will some slightly after Correa, Barrios and Soyuncu.

Reinildo Mandava, Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar are longer term casualties, although Reinildo is set to begin training next month after being out since February with an ACL. Atletico hope to welcome him back to action in November.

It would be a major boost for Atletico Madrid if they can recoup most of their squad for the upcoming matches. They had coped very well without those that have been injured, but Simeone’s options become a lot stronger with them at his disposal.

