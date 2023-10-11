Xabi Alonso has Real Madrid clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract – report in Germany

It feels almost inevitable that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid next summer, with his contract expiring at the end of this season. The Italian is expected to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team, having been heavily linked to the role for much of 2023.

If Ancelotti does go, Florentino Perez will have a very tough task in replacing him. However, there does appear to be a frontrunner for the position, and that is Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who has played and been a youth coach at Real Madrid, is one of the most in-demand young managers in Europe, and has revolutionised Bayer Leverkusen since taking over at the back end of 2022. After seven matches this season, they sit atop of the Bundesliga table.

According to SportBILD (via MD), this could well be Alonso’s final season at Die Werkself, as he reportedly has a clause in his contract which can see him leave to take over as manager at one of three clubs: Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

It’s not yet known how much it would cost to activate this clause, but Real Madrid would have no trouble in paying out, should they decide that Alonso is the man to take them forward post-Ancelotti.