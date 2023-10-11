Three names on Barcelona midfield shortlist

Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo has today claimed that Barcelona have three names on their shortlist as potential central midfield options for the future.

First up the most established and the most expensive. Florian Wirtz emerged as a wonderkid but is now an established star in Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Bayer Leverkusen team. He will cost a lot, but looks a true star of the future.

A cheaper alternative would be Arthur Vermeeren, the 18 year old emerging as a top talent for Royal Antwerp. Sans says he would cost €20m, significantly less than either Wirtz or the third option: Alan Varela.

The 22 year old Argentine has looked superb for Porto Since signing this summer, and is already being talked about as a player who could swiftly move on to bigger things. Sans describes Barcelona “liking” the former Boca man rather than considering him a priority. his price tag would likely fall somewhere between the two others.