Athletic Club

Spain forward doubtful for Scotland clash after limping out of training

Spain host Scotland in Seville on Thursday evening in what will be a blockbuster occasion. Both teams have their eyes set on qualification for Euro 2024, and a victory for La Roja would allow them to clinch just that when they play Norway on Sunday.

It has been an eventful build-up to the match for Spain. Yeremy Pino and Lamine Yamal were forced to pull out of the squad due to injury, while Gavi suffered a knock during training on Tuesday, although that was later confirmed to be very minor.

Unfortunately for Spain, a player has limped out of training for the second day in a row, with MD reporting that Nico Williams had to take his exit after suffering a back complaint.

Although La Roja sources say that Nico’s injury is not serious, he is a doubt for the match against Scotland. He will only be available for selection if he is not in pain by the time kick-off comes around.

Nico’s absence would be a big blow for Spain, especially considering how well he played during the previous international break. If he is unavailable, someone else will have to step up to the plate.

Nico Williams

