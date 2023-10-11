Spain forward doubtful for Scotland clash after limping out of training

Spain host Scotland in Seville on Thursday evening in what will be a blockbuster occasion. Both teams have their eyes set on qualification for Euro 2024, and a victory for La Roja would allow them to clinch just that when they play Norway on Sunday.

It has been an eventful build-up to the match for Spain. Yeremy Pino and Lamine Yamal were forced to pull out of the squad due to injury, while Gavi suffered a knock during training on Tuesday, although that was later confirmed to be very minor.

Unfortunately for Spain, a player has limped out of training for the second day in a row, with MD reporting that Nico Williams had to take his exit after suffering a back complaint.

🇪🇸 Nico Williams no entrena con España y será el descarte de Luis de la Fuente contra Escocia@RadioMARCA @RMARCABilbao pic.twitter.com/7RxovyT4qt — Miguel Ángel Toribio (@matoribio85) October 11, 2023

Although La Roja sources say that Nico’s injury is not serious, he is a doubt for the match against Scotland. He will only be available for selection if he is not in pain by the time kick-off comes around.

Nico’s absence would be a big blow for Spain, especially considering how well he played during the previous international break. If he is unavailable, someone else will have to step up to the plate.