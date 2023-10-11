Real Madrid star leaves international options open, Spain call still his priority

There has been speculation over the international future of Lamine Yamal in recent days, with his Spain pull-out due to injury leaving him with the possibility of being able to switch allegiances to Morocco.

Another player that can represent Spain or Morocco is Brahim Diaz. The Real Madrid has played for La Roja once, back in 2021, but recent reports have suggested that he intends to pledge his allegiance to Morocco, whom he is eligible to represent through his father.

However, at this stage anyway, this is not the case. As Relevo have reported, Brahim is yet to definitely decide his international intentions, although he is prepared to leave his options open as long as possible. He wants to wait for a Spain call-up, something that could be possible following his return to Real Madrid.

Moreover, Brahim will not represent Morocco at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in January. He wants to be available for Real Madrid, who could play as much as seven matches during this period.

It will be interesting to follow this situation. Brahim has featured very rarely for Real Madrid so far this season, so his chances of pushing for a Spain re-call are low, although that could change over the next 12 months.