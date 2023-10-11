New Sevilla head coach laughs off Diego Simeone comparison – “I want to be myself”

Sevilla moved quickly to appoint a new head coach, having taken the decision to sack Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sunday after poor results over the last few weeks. Less than 48 hours later, Diego Alonso was instilled on a contract until the end of the season.

Alonso led his first training session on Tuesday evening, and he was officially unveiled to the media on Wednesday. During the press conference, Alonso gave his initial assessment of the Sevilla squad, and spoke on Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas in particular, as per Marca.

“I’m very optimistic about the squad. I see that the squad is balanced and can be played in a different way, it gives us possibilities. We can use different styles.

“I like combinative football. I share the dominance of matches through pressure, but combining it with combinative football. I like the aggressiveness of the team, pressing high.

“Jesus and Sergio are natural leaders. They have to contribute on and off the field. They are a permanent example. It’s a luxury for me to be able to count on them.”

Alonso was also asked about comparison with Diego Simeone. Cholo had spent almost his entire career coaching in South America (specifically Argentina) before taking over Atletico Madrid in 2011, and Alonso is in similar boat, as the Sevilla job is his first in Europe. However, he was not convinced by the comparison, although he was flattered.

“Everyone has their own personality. The Mona Lisa is one, copies are worthless. You have to be authentic, yourself. I am flattered to be compared to Cholo because I appreciate him, but I want to be myself.”

Alonso faces a huge test in his first match, with Sevilla hosting Real Madrid after the international break. A positive result in that could set the tone for his time at the club.