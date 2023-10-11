New Almeria manager confident on turning club’s season around – “There are a lot of matches to be played”

Nine matches into the 2023-24 season, Almeria are still yet to taste victory. Three draws and six losses sees the Andalusian rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table heading into the second international break of the campaign.

After the 5-1 defeat to Sevilla on MD7, the club’s hierarchy decided to sack head coach Vicente Moreno, who had only taken over the position in the summer, following the resignation of Rubi, his predecessor.

Almeria took their time to appoint Moreno’s replacement, and they have now appointed Gaizka Garitano, who most recently managed Eibar.

🤝 Gaizka Garitano, nuevo entrenador de la UD Almería 🤩 ✍️ El técnico firma para lo que resta de temporada y otra más. ¡Bienvenido! 🙌❤️🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfU8pfl3XF — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) October 8, 2023

Garitano was officially unveiled to the media on Wednesday, and he expressed his determination at leading Almeria out of their current mire, as per MD.

“There are a lot of matches to be played. It will require time (to turn things around), and we do that time. There is a team, there are staff, fans and people who care a lot about this club, who are going to support and who are going to criticise the person responsible, which is me, but I know that we are all going to unite together.

“It is evident that I have to improve things. It will cost time, it is not a situation that we can get out of in 1-2 weeks or even a month. We have to make sure that we start to win games as soon as possible.”

Garitano’s first match in charge will be after the international break when Almeria travel to Montilivi to take on high-flying Girona. If they can escape with a positive result, it could set the tone for a positive turnaround in the coming weeks and months.