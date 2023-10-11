Napoli owner’s savage takedown of former Barcelona boss

Aurelio Di Laurentiis is one of the greatest quote producers in football, and he hasn’t let us down this week.

Because of his unique position as a sort of hybrid owner and sporting director of Napoli, and because of his outspoken manner and the way that he’s happy to speak to the press on any subject, you get some real gold from him in comparison to the media trained managers around him.

His quotes on Luis Enrique yesterday are a prime example. The Napoli owner noted that he had considered appointing the former Barcelona and Spanish national team coach, with many people urging him to do so. However, he was grateful that he hadn’t.

“I called many coaches. I asked Thiago Motta, but he wasn’t available. I called Luis Enrique, and thank goodness he went to PSG instead – look at the results he’s having there!” di Laurentiis said in quotes picked up by Marca.

Although of course what di Laurentiis leaves out of the conversation is the fact that Rudi Garcia, the man he plumped for instead of Luis Enrique, is not doing any better.