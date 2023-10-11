Luis de la Fuente expecting “very tough” game against Scotland – “They are very powerful”

Spain know that they can secure qualification for Euro 2024 over the next week, and that starts with Thursday’s crunch match against Scotland, who can qualify themselves with a positive result in Seville.

The Scots sit atop Group A having won all five of their qualifying matches so far, and La Roja will be gunning to bring their run to an end. However, they will be wary, having lost in Glasgow back in March.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke to the media as part of his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, during which he gave his thoughts on Scotland, and what he expects from Steve Clarke’s side, as per MD.

“From Scotland, I expect a very tough game. We respect them a lot, they are a very powerful opponent and they has shown it. We know it’s going to require us to give our best version.”

Spain have won every match since that defeat in Glasgow, and De la Fuente believes his side are in a much better position that they were earlier in the year.

“The most important thing is that we are stronger and better team than we were (in March). Now we have to prove it. We need security to face this match knowing the importance that it has. We have to start winning tomorrow.”

🗣️ Luis de la Fuente: "Este encuentro no lo veo como una revancha, es un partido de fútbol más y tenemos la responsabilidad de salir a ganarlo". ➡️ "Nosotros hemos mejorado desde el primer partido ante Escocia, pero ellos también lo han hecho".#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/jp5mcdIczq — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 11, 2023

If Spain defeat Scotland on Thursday, they can secure qualification for Euro 2024 with victory over Norway a few days later. That will be a massive carrot for de la Fuente and his players – the question now is whether they can do it.