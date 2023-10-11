Joselu opens up on incredible 12 months

The Joselu story is becoming something of a fairy-tale.

The 33 year old striker joined Real Madrid in the summer as a stop gap, with Karim Benzema gone and Kylian Mbappe on the way. But so far, Mbappe hasn’t appeared, and Joselu is getting to live out his boyhood dreams.

That has extended as far as a national team callup now, and speaking in an extended interview in Marca he was quite emotional as he spoke about just how happy he was at this stage in his life and career.

In a long interview he went through it all – from finding out about the move from his agent, to getting a lift to the training ground with his best mate Dani Carvajal, to telling his kids and stepping out onto the pitch for the first time in a white shirt.

Asked how he felt when he heard the Bernabeu singing his name, his response said it all:

“It’s the best. I can’t explain it. I will die and I won’t have ever been able to explain it.”

That puts it nicely.