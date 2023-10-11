Jenni Hermoso fights back against leaks which violate her “basic right”

Poor Jenni Hermoso has not only had to suffer the unwanted indignity of being on the end of the infamous kiss in the “Caso Rubiales” at the Women’s World Cup final, and the media firestorm since, she’s now also had her testimony to the prosecutors investigating that incident leaked.

Recordings of her deposition came out on Monday, showing her full harrowing account of events on that fateful day.

The irony was that she spoke in those recordings of how badly she had felt treated, without respect as a person or player – and the leaking of those files has only proved that again. One would think that the security of these depositions would be of the highest order already – but clearly not.

Her representatives have released a statement quoted in AS saying that her “basic rights” have not been respected, and that they are going to take action to prevent further leaks, and to punish those who are responsible for those so far.