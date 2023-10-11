(Image): La Liga team of the season so far – you know who is way out in front

We’re at the October international break now, a nice staging point in the season to look back at how things have gone.

WhoScored’s team of the season is full of interesting selections, giving us a nice all round impression of who has started the league the hottest this year.

Jude Bellingham is predictably the top rated in the campaign so far with an insane 8.3/10 average. Hi closest competitor is Joao Cancelo, way back on 7.6.

One could certainly argue that Girona deserve to have more than just David Lopez in the mix given their great start to the season, but it’s been such a team effort from them that it’s understandable.