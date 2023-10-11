Europe’s giants line up for Spanish talent as he decides to make next move in 2024

Dani Olmo took a big decision to leave the Barcelona academy as a kid to make his own path out in Croatia, and so far it’s paid off handsomely.

After 6 great years with Dinamo Zagreb he moved to another talent factory – RB Leipzig. Even then he could have taken a bigger move, but he’s continued his slow and steady development, and now has his pick of teams across Europe.

Mundo Deportivo report that this will be his last season in Germany, and that hordes of teams are after him come next summer: not only Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea from the Premier League, but also Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga.

As always, it will be tough for the Spanish sides to compete financially with the Premier League sides. But given Olmo’s path so far, it doesn’t seem out of the question that he chooses a less lucrative move which he feels will be better for his career.