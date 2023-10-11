Carlo Ancelotti honoured by Italian university, Real Madrid exit date revealed during ceremony

On Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti returned to his homeland of Italy for a very special occasion. He attended his graduation ceremony at the University of Parma after completing his Honours in “Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities”.

He also received an honorary doctorate from the university too. During the ceremony in which he received this, Paolo Andrei – who is the rector at the University of Parma – appeared to accidentally confirm that Ancelotti would be leaving Real Madrid for Brazil at the end of this season, as per MD.

“In 2024, Carlo Ancelotti awaits an extraordinary adventure that for many coaches would be just a dream: the bench of Brazil. He is the first foreigner in the last sixty years to lead the team, and only the fourth in its history. The admiration we feel for him is widespread and goes beyond any boundary or square.

“It is a great honour and a great joy for us and we are very grateful to Carlo Ancelotti for accepting this award. Ancelotti is a true ambassador of our country and our region in the world, and the fact that he has been able to succeed in such different realities makes him a true legend.”

It has feel almost certain that Ancelotti would leave Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer, and the Brazil Football Federation has been hounded him for much of 2023 to take over their national team. This appears to be the first concrete confirmation that this will actually happen.