Barcelona target hints at leaving current club next summer – “It’s a difficult decision”

Barcelona are expected to explore the free agent market again in the build-up to next summer. It is a tactic that has worked very well for the Catalan club over the last couple of years, with Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gundogan – among others – having joined.

Specifically, Barcelona may look to sign another pivot using the free agent market, as another option alongside Oriol Romeu could be wanted by head coach Xavi Hernandez. If this is the case, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez is expected to be high on their shortlist.

Rodriguez’s current deal at Betis expires at the end of the season, and so far, he has yet to agree terms on an extension. He recently discussed the situation on the podcast La Capitana (via MD), which is hosted by Sandra de la Vega, the wife of Betis teammate Andres Guardado.

“We are seeing what happens. It’s a difficult decision. Here (at Betis) we live well, we have a good place in the team and we have a good group.”

Real Betis will be desperate to keep hold of Rodriguez, but if they are unable to, Barcelona are expected to be one of the teams that make a move for the World Cup-winning midfielder.