Barcelona ready to cash in on youth talent – but they’ll have to sell him twice

Barcelona are constantly trying to strengthen their financial position and leave the bad days behind them, and one of the best ways they can do that is selling academy talents for a profit.

One who looks set to pocket them some serious money is Estanis Pedrola.

After a few strong years in the Barca B team, Pedrola went on loan to Sampdoria this summer. He’s already looking great in Serie B for Andrea Pirlo’s side, and has 3 goals in his first 6 games.

He looks certain to trigger the mandatory purchase clause in the deal, meaning he will then be a Sampdoria player for €3m. But Barcelona can buy him back for €7m, something they may well do if he continues playing well and looks to have improved his value to a degree that Barcelona can profit from him even once they’ve effectively paid €4m net to get him back in their books.

It’s a slightly complicated financial fiddle, but Barca are getting good at that.