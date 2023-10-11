Barcelona fear missing out on wonderkid pivot target due to Real Madrid connection

One of the main areas that Barcelona hope to address next summer is in defensive midfield. Specifically, a long-term successor for Oriol Romeu is required, with the La Masia graduate unlikely to be a regular starter for too many more years.

Sporting Director Deco is leading the club’s search for a young pivot, and one of the players that he has taken under consideration is Federico Redondo. The 20-year-old, who plays for Argentinos Juniors, is very highly-rated in South America.

However, as Sport have reported, Barcelona fear missing out on Redondo due to his connections with Real Madrid. His father, Fernando, is a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, while his uncle is Santiago Solari, who is currently technical director at Real Madrid.

Ajax are also interested in signing Redondo, but Barcelona believe that the biggest threat will come from their El Clasico rivals, who Redondo dreams of joining, following in the footsteps of his father in the process.

It remains to be seen whether either Barcelona or Real Madrid try to sign Redondo in 2024. If so, whoever does would be getting one of the most promising young defensive midfielders in world football.