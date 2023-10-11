Barcelona breath much-needed sigh of relief as key player’s injury revealed to be not serious

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Gavi had suffered an injury during Spain training that day, which threatened his availability for La Roja’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Scotland and Norway.

Barcelona would have been furious at the news too, given that they had always had Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal pick up injuries over the previous six days. Fortunately, their fears have allayed.

As per Adria Albets, Gavi is fine. He suffered a blow during training which has caused him discomfort, but there is no injury.

👍 Gavi está bien. Sufrió un golpe en el entrenamiento y le ha provocado una pequeña molestia, pero según su entorno se encuentra bien. No está lesionado, dicen. Veremos si mañana juega con la @SEFutbol o De la Fuente le reserva. @carrusel @QueThiJugues — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) October 11, 2023

However, Gavi may still miss the match against Scotland on Thursday. Luis de la Fuente will make a late call on his availability, which will be determined by how well he recovers over the next 24 hours.

Barcelona will be praying that Gavi avoids aggravating the issue, and they are already struggling in midfield, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both currently out of action. They would probably love the 19-year-old to miss the Scotland match, but Spain will be desperate for him to play, given his importance.