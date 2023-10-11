Atletico Madrid star pays tribute to Rojiblanco faithful – “I always want to play here”

Atletico Madrid have made a strong start to the 2023-24 season, and one of their most impressive players in recent weeks has been Samuel Lino.

The 23-year-old has become a regular starter at left wing-back following the sale of Yannick Carrasco to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. It is a role that he has thrived in, despite very little past experience.

Lino’s impressive recent performances have seen him pick up Atletico’s Player of the Month award for September, which he told the club’s media channels (via MD) that he was delighted to receive.

🏆🌟 Samuel Lino, ganador del premio #JugadorCincoEstrellas del mes de septiembre en @futbolmahou. ❝El equipo está yendo bien y estoy pudiendo ayudar❞. ¡Enhorabuena, Samu! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/itt0oFiLQJ — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 11, 2023

“Thank you to everyone who voted for this award. I feel very good, very happy and very confident. I want to be like this always.”

Lino spoke on adjusting to the new role that he has been given by head coach Diego Simeone, and he feels that he will only get better as he plays more.

“It’s an adaptation to a new position where I help the defence more, but it’s one that I’m trying with. Little by little I’m getting used to it. Every day that passes I’m feeling more comfortable there.”

Lino also saved a special mention for the Atletico supporters, who he has loved playing in front of so far this season.

“The fans demand a lot. I’ve felt a very different energy from them that I like a lot. I always want to play here.”

Atletico Madrid officials will have been delighted with Lino’s contribution so far, and they are sure to hope that he continues to get better with each passing week.