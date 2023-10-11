Aston Villa planning to re-ignite interest in Sevilla star next summer

As has been the case in recent years, Sevilla are likely to look to sell on a number of players next summer in order to continue improving their financial situation.

Yassine Bounou was the big name to leave during this summer’s transfer window, and in 2024, it could be Marcos Acuna. The 31-year-old is still a key player at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but with his contract expiring in 2025, Sevilla may decide to cash in one year early.

Even if Sevilla don’t look to sell Acuna, Aston Villa are prepared to re-ignite the interest they have shown in the Argentine throughout this year, as per Grada3. The Premier League side are expected to be in the market for a left-back next summer, as Unai Emery will, most likely, want to improve their options in that area of his squad.

Sevilla will be aware that next summer could be the final time that they are able to get a significant fee for Acuna. That could be the difference between their decision to keep or sell him.