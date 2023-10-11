Alvaro Morata reveals he renewed his contract twice in one summer – and staying at Atletico is paying off

Alvaro Morata is a funny figure – someone who has attracted a lot of criticism despite being a good player seemingly a nice guy.

He’s had a good start to the season after struggling last year, and while on Spain duty he opened up with Manu Carreno on El Larguero after an important summer for him.

The Atletico Madrid striker has 10 goals in 10 games to start the season, but could easily have ended up playing elsewhere. He admitted that he had had talks with his coach Diego Simeone, as well as sporting director Andrea Berta, where he said he needed to feel important.

Clearly those conversations worked – he turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia as well as interest from “several clubs,” and renewed his contract not once but twice to help him and his team find an arrangement that worked for both.

On the evidence of his goalscoring form, they managed it.