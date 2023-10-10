Sevilla announce appointment of ex-Uruguay and Inter Miami manager as new head coach

Less than 24 hours after announcing the sacking of Jose Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla have moved to confirm his replacement as first team head coach.

Mendilibar was relieved of his duties after a poor start to the season, during which Sevilla won just two of their opening 10 matches in all competitions. This has seen them sit in 14th place going to the second international break of the 2023-24 campaign.

Sevilla have announced that Diego Alonso has been appointed as their new head coach. The Uruguayan, who has been a prominent manager in South America over the last decade, has signed a contract until the end of the current season.

Alonso, who played for Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Racing Santander, Malaga and Real Murcia during his playing days, had been out of work after resigning as Uruguay head coach following a very disappointing 2022 World Cup, so he will resume work immediately with his new squad. This first training session is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7pm CEST.

It is a risk for Sevilla to appoint Alonso. It is his first job in Europe, and it comes at one of the biggest clubs in Spanish football. He will be under pressure to hit the ground running, starting with his first match, which is against Real Madrid.