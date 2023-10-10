Real Betis enter free agent market in desperate search to sign new defender

On Monday, Real Betis announced that Marc Bartra had injured his Achilles tendon, for which he would require surgery. As a result, the Spanish international will be out of action for a significant period of time, believed to be several months.

Bartra’s injury leaves head coach Manuel Pellegrini with serious issues at centre-back. He has only German Pezzella and Chadi Riad as natural central defenders in his squad, although Marc Roca has also filled in there at times.

With just two natural options, Betis have decided to look to sign another as soon as possible. As Relevo have reported, they will look to the free agent market in their “desperate” search for another centre-back.

Two former Arsenal centre-backs are among the options available to Betis: Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkrodan Mustafi, the latter having last played for Levante.

It is certainly a far from ideal situation for Real Betis, as they look to have a successful season across La Liga and the Europa League.