Rafa Benitez furious with Getafe players following Celta Vigo draw – “You are going to destroy football”

Celta Vigo’s 2-2 draw with Getafe on Sunday was an incredibly frustrating result for the home side, who are still yet to win at Balaidos this season. Jose Bordalas’ side were reduced to 10 men in the first half, but were able to secure a point, much to the ire of the hosts.

Celta head coach Rafa Benitez was especially riled up. His side had numerous chances to score more than the two that they did, which included a missed penalty from Iago Aspas in the first half. However, the ex-Valencia, Liverpool and Real Madrid manager directly his anger at the Getafe players, rather than his own.

As captured by DAZN, Benitez furiously approached a couple of the Getafe players following the full time whistle, after which he berated them for their style of play.

“You’re going to destroy football like this. We’re ruining football.”

🗣️ "Os vais a cargar el futbol así. Estropeamos el fútbol" Rafa Benítez pidió explicaciones a los jugadores del Getafe y a los árbitros tras empatar en Balaídos #Super8 pic.twitter.com/fnFNfiYguo — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 9, 2023

Benitez is not the first to be frustrated by Bordalas’ side so far this season, and he most certainly won’t be the last. Getafe’s distinctive style has been a big talking point, but that is unlikely to make Bordalas change his ways.

Image via DAZN