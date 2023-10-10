Osasuna announce contract extension for star striker using poignant club history video

At this time of the season, in the middle of the summer and winter transfer windows, clubs’ sporting departments tend to focus on contract extensions, especially for players whose current deals are expiring at the end of the season.

Osasuna have been one of the clubs addressing its own players’ contract situations, and they have moved to rectify Ante Budimir’s. The Croatian international striker’s current deal expired in 2025, but as Los Rojillos have now announced, they have agreed a two-year contract extension.

Budimir has spent the last two years in Pamplona, and Osasuna announced his new contract with a poignant video, which reflected on the club’s illustrious history.

🦢 A legacy that lives on. pic.twitter.com/MFcuO5JN9U — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) October 9, 2023

Budimir has three goals in 11 matches so far this season for Osasuna, a return that he will hope to improve over the coming weeks. Los Rojillos will hope that they can count on the 32-year-old to start firing, as he has done over the last 24-26 months.