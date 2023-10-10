Oihan Sancet delighted to be working under Luis de la Fuente again – “He has a very clear idea of the game”

One of the big stories of the latest Spain squad saw Oihan Sancet earn his first call-up to the national team – one that many felt was long overdue.

Sancet has been in very good form for Athletic Club for some time now, and a La Roja call is just reward for that. He will hope to make an appearance against either Scotland or Norway in these Euro 2024 qualifying matches, which would be a very proud moment.

Speaking to Diario AS, Sancet admitted that he was very surprised to receive a call-up.

“It is something that I never expected. I am very happy to be here with these teammates. It’s a dream, really.

“I got out of bed and I had a message from my father telling me I was summoned. The first thing I did was call my mother, tell her that I am in the selection. She is very excited, she has a lot of pride. My dad told me to be calm, to play as I know, and that everything will be fine for me.”

Sancet’s call-up sees his reunited with Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, whom he was coached by in the lower categories. The Athletic man admitted to being excited at the reunion.

“I had him in the under-18s and under-21s. He is a great coach with a very clear idea of the game, one that transmits a lot of confidence to the players.”

Sancet will be a very valuable addition to the Spain squad, and if he is able to see minutes against Scotland and/or Norway, it would be a very proud moment for him and for Athletic Club.