Lamine Yamal’s Spain pull-out opens door for Morocco to tempt Barcelona wonderkid

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Lamine Yamal would not be joining up with the Spain squad for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Scotland Norway. The 16-year-old picked up an injury during Barcelona’s draw against Granada on Sunday, and will not be risked by La Roja.

Spain were desperate to have Lamine Yamal at their disposal for the two matches despite the injury, and it could be to do with the fact that if he had played in either fixture, Morocco would have been unable to call him up.

FIFA rules dictate that a player with dual nationality can change their national team if they have played two matches or less. Lamine Yamal falls into this category at this stage, and will do so until the next international break in November.

As per Diario AS, Morocco are still hoping to convince Lamine Yamal to switch nationalities, and they will have a few weeks to convince him to do so.

It remains to be seen whether Lamine Yamal does decide to switch, although it would be a major surprise considering the start he has made to his career as a Spanish national team footballer.