Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next summer – club director

Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain was a major talking point during the summer transfer window. He was transfer-listed after failing to sign a new contract, but ended up staying and getting re-integrated into the first team squad.

However, the situation is still far from certain a few months on. His current deal expires at the end of the season, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club in less than three months’ time. The comfortable favourites to do this are Real Madrid, whose interest in Mbappe has been long-standing.

Real Madrid are ready to pounce if Mbappe does not sign a new contract at PSG, and in an interview with podcast Remontada Blanca (via Le Parisien), Jose Manuel Otero – who sits on the board of directors at Real Madrid – expects the French international to sign next summer.

“I’m confident he’s coming. Real Madrid guarantees security, seriousness and results. I’m confident he’ll say yes once he’s a free agent. He was born to play for Real Madrid, that’s obvious. Zidane came at 29, Mbappe will come at 25. He’s going to have a lot of years with us.”

Otero also addressed claims from PSG during the summer that Real Madrid had agreed a pact with Mbappe, which would see him reject any advances from the French champions so as to sign with Los Blancos.

“If we had taken a wrong step with Mbappe, PSG would have tried to react against Real Madrid. We know what we can do and what we have to do. If Mbappe comes in 2024, as I hope he will, everything will be done correctly. No one can accuse us of having a pact with him. What they said last year, with Al-Khelaifi saying that there was an agreement with Real Madrid, is false.”

Otero also revealed that the relationship between Mbappe and Florentino Perez remains healthy, despite the 24-year-old’s rejecting a move to Real Madrid in 2022 in favour of staying at PSG.

“The relationship between Mbappe and Florentino was never bad. Florentino did not take it the wrong way. He understood the player. It was more the fans who felt disappointed. Real Madrid always left the doors open.”

It feels very likely that Mbappe will join Real Madrid in 2024, and it would be an outstanding piece of business if so. One more piece of Perez’s Galactico team is edging closer.