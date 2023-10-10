Former Sevilla head coach turns down chance to re-join club following Jose Luis Mendilibar sacking

On Sunday, Sevilla took the decision to sack head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar after a poor start to the season, which has seen just two wins out of 10 in all competitions. Just over four months after guiding the Andalusian club to a seventh Europa League title, the 62-year-old was relieved of his duties.

Sevilla’s managerial search is well underway, and the club hopes to have someone in place before their first match after the international break, which is against Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Several options are being considered, including those previous on the books.

Marcelino Garcia Toral managed Sevilla between 2011 and 2012, and had been rumoured to be a frontrunner to return to the club in the coming days. However, Relevo have reported that he has turned down an approach.

Marcelino, who is currently out of work after leaving Marseille earlier this season, is keen to take over a “winning project” at his next club, and he does not see that to be the case at Sevilla, whom he previously left on poor terms.

The search goes on for Sevilla. Sporting Director Victor Orta knows that he is racing against the clock to bring someone in, and it has to be the right appointment.