Eden Hazard announces retirement from football, former Chelsea and Real Madrid calls time aged 32

After being released from his Real Madrid contract one year early, Eden Hazard has been in limbo. He has remained in the Spanish capital with his family, during which he has mulled over his future in football.

Kylian Hazard urged his older brother to retire from football, after what was a very difficult spell at Real Madrid, and that is what he has done. Taking to Instagram, 32-year-old Eden has announced that he has hung up his boots.

🚨 Eden Hazard announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/DJWKyxHqN6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 10, 2023

Hazard was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world during his time at Chelsea. He was unable to replicate that form at Real Madrid, but he still helped them to two La Liga titles, one Champions League, one Copa del Rey, one UEFA Super Cup and one Spanish Super Cup.

Hazard achieved so much in football during his 16-year playing career, and he can now look forward to enjoying time with his family and closest friends.