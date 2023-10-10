Barcelona win out in battle with Spanish Football Federation over Lamine Yamal following injury concern

Over the last 24 hours, Barcelona have been at odds with the Spanish Football Federation over Lamine Yamal, who suffered discomfort during Sunday’s match against Granada.

Barcelona announced the news early on Monday, but despite this, the RFEF wanted to have the 16-year-old evaluated by the Spanish national team’s medical staff, as they hoped to have him in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the matches against Scotland and Norway.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they have won out over this dispute. Lamine Yamal has left the Spain set-up and will return to the club, playing no part for La Roja.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Lamine Yamal deja la concentración de la Selección española. ℹ️ https://t.co/Ki1myXixXK#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/eJe0PRzmsU — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 10, 2023

Ansu Fati and Bryan Zaragoza have already been announced as late call-ups, so it is unlikely that anyone else joins the squad in the next couple of days, unless there is another injury issue between now and then.

Barcelona will be very relieved that Lamine Yamal won’t play for Spain, as they would have been worried about a possible aggravation. He can now get some much-needed rest, before being available for a tough set of fixtures for the Catalan side.