Barcelona take drastic steps towards rectifying growing injury issues

Barcelona have been very unlucky with injury problems so far this season, having had several first team players be struck down with various issues.

While the club has been annoyed with the contact injuries suffered by Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, they have been even more frustrated by the non-contact injuries that have struck Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Raphinha over the first two months of the season.

In an effort to stop these from occurring, Barcelona are taking steps to rectify the situation. The club, led by head coach Xavi Hernandez, has intensified its injury control and prevention measures.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona have restricted its players from taking part in sporting activities outside of Ciutat Esportiva. Some of these activities include cycling, basketball, paddle tennis and even jogging.

Barcelona are incredibly serious about improving their injury record. It has been a recurring problem over the last couple of seasons, and is one that must be addressed properly, hence these extreme measures.