Barcelona prepared to “do everything possible” in order to bring striker to the club in January

Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque during the summer transfer window, although they were unable to bring him in immediately due to Financial Fair Play issues. As such, he has remained at Athletico Paranaense until the end of the Brazilian league season, which concludes in December.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez is determined to have Roque, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, in his squad from January, although again, it will depend of whether there is enough space in the club’s finances for him to be registered.

Speaking to MD, Barcelona’s Economic Vice President, Eduard Romeu, addressed the situation with Roque, and he expressed his determination at granting Xavi’s wish to have the 18-year-old in the squad for the second half of the season.

“We have two windows (to register Roque), one in January and one in June. As always, we will do everything possible to please the sporting department, who are the bosses on this.

“We have to generate enough fair play (to sign Roque in January). As we have always said, we will do everything possible and impossible to please Xavi, as we have done to date.”

Roque would be a much-needed addition to the Barcelona squad, especially with Robert Lewandowski being the only natural number nine in the first team squad. Securing his services in January would be a major boost for the Catalans.