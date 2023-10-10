Barcelona identify profile of 2024 summer signing target, five options being considered

Despite the 2023 summer transfer window having only closed at the start of last month, Barcelona are already looking at their prospective business for the 2024 instalment.

One area that Sporting Director Deco is keen to address is at defensive midfield. Oriol Romeu is the only natural option in the first team squad, and according to Sport, there is a possibility that two more are signed next summer.

The main aim is to sign a long-term pivot, with three names being looked at in particular: Arthur Vermeeren, Gabriel Moscardo and Sergi Altimira. The former two have been linked over the last few weeks, while the latter was almost signed by Barcelona during the summer, before he joined Real Betis.

Barcelona could also sign another senior option, but do not want to spend a transfer fee. Guido Rodriguez and Wilfred Ndidi are out of contract at Betis and Leicester City respectively at the end of the season, so a free transfer could be arranged.

There’s no doubt that a younger, long-term pivot is required at Barcelona, as they were unable to address this during this summer’s transfer window. Another older option would be a luxury, which may not be wise considering the club’s finances.