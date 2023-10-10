Barcelona considering television restriction over “contemptuous, explicit and implicit” coverage

Barcelona are becoming increasingly more frustrated with the coverage of their matches on television. Sunday’s match against Granada could be the final straw for some within the Catalan club.

As per Sport, officials within the club believe that coverage towards Xavi Hernandez’s team so far this season has been “contemptuous, explicit and implicit”. Multiple examples have been listed, including two from the past weekend’s match.

Barcelona feel that there was “over-analysis” of a possible penalty to Granada for a “foul” by Andreas Christensen, as well as with Sergi Roberto’s equalising goal. They also feel that the television coverage often gives negative remarks towards Xavi and his players.

Barcelona are convinced that the coverage of their team is not impartial, and is skewed towards their opponents. As such, they are considering restricting coverage from television companies, which would include not giving half-time interviews.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do follow through with these threats. It could also be a threat, to force the television coverage to be “better” towards their team.