Atletico Madrid planning “global reconstruction” following significant club growth in recent years

Since Diego Simeone took the reins of the Atletico Madrid first team in 2011, there has been a significant turnaround in the club’s fortunes. As such, Los Colchoneros have become one of Europe’s elite, regularly in the Champions League and fighting for trophies, both domestic and continental.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is planning to capitalise on the club’s growth over the last decade. As per Diario AS, “global reconstruction” is being planned, so that this growth can continue exponentially, to the point where they can challenge domestic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona off the pitch, as well as on it.

The club has already been growing at a good rate. They have projects ongoing in Mexico (Atletico San Luis) and Canada (Atletico Ottawa), while there was talk of a return to India to start a similar project. Gil Marin has also become an executive member of the European Club Association (ECA), as well as becoming member of the UEFA Executive Committee.

For Atletico, Gil Marin is planning significant changes, which hints at the possibility of more directors being signed up. One of these could be former Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany, who has been heavily linked with the club in recent weeks. However, at this stage, no agreement has been reached between the two parties.

Atletico Madrid are planning these changes for the medium term, meaning that they won’t happen overnight, but likely over the next few years. Nevertheless, it is still an incredibly exciting time to be part of the club.