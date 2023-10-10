Analysis: Should Barcelona go back in for Joshua Kimmich next summer?

Despite the 2023 summer transfer window having only closed at the start of last month, there will be plenty of clubs that have already turned their attention towards targets for 2024. Among those are Barcelona.

Sporting Director Deco is already drawing up plans for next summer’s transfer window, and there is a glaring area that the club is hoping to address: defensive midfield.

Currently, Oriol Romeu is the only natural single pivot in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, and with the 32-year-old having come under-fire in recent weeks for his performances, Barcelona will feel that it is essential for another option to be signed in 2024.

Deco wants a younger player to be signed, so that they can act as a long-term successor to Romeu. However, it is also possible that Barcelona try to sign a competitor for Barcelona, and the likes of Guido Rodriguez and Wilfred Ndidi have been linked as possible options.

Alternatively, Barcelona could go big, and ESPN (via MD) have reported that Joshua Kimmich remains one of the players that the club is looking at. The Bayern Munich star was also an option during this summer’s transfer window, but a deal was ruled out due to financial reasons.

There is no doubt that Kimmich is an outstanding footballer, and he would be an excellent defensive midfield option. However, there are a couple of reasons as to why Barcelona trying to sign him would be unwise.

Firstly, he is not necessarily of the profile that Barcelona require. He is not a natural 6, and Bayern fans will tell you that. The German champions probably know this too, which is why they tried to sign a pivot themselves during the summer, although they were unsuccessful.

The profile that Barcelona are looking for is a single pivot, and Kimmich does not work best in that role. He is very effective in a double pivot, which he has played in for Bayern and Germany over the years, but a lone role is not his best.

Taking this into account, it would be even more unwise for Barcelona to go for Kimmich when considering how much he would cost. Granted, his current contract expires in 2025 so he could be available on a cut-price deal next summer if he doesn’t sign a renewal, but Bayern would still demand a considerable fee to sell him.

Given their financial issues, Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford to buy Kimmich anyway. Even if they can, it would not be the wisest move. Spending big on a 6 is fine (as long as they can afford it), but it has to be someone that suits that lone pivot role. In Xavi’s system, Kimmich would not be a particularly good fit.