Tata Martino unaware of Barcelona loan interest in Lionel Messi

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has addressed rumours of Lionel Messi potentially rejoining Barcelona on loan in January.

Messi has enjoyed a superb start to life in Florida with some virtuoso performances leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup final.

However, the veteran forward has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, as Inter Miami approach the final two games of the MLS season.

With Inter Miami unable to reach the playoffs, Messi faces almost four months out of action, as the domestic campaign wraps up for the winter.

Messi’s current deal at Inter Miami runs until December 2025, and the club have no plans to release him, despite Argentina’s concerns over maintaining his match fitness for November’s key 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Martino played down the chances of a move back to Catalonia, despite rumours of Messi planning a trip there next month, when the season ends in Florida.

“Is he going for fun? Maybe he’s going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don’t know anything about it”, as per quotes from Goal.