Sevilla want to aim high with impressive selection of potential manager choices

Sevilla’s sacking of Jose Luis Mendilibar has created an opening at the top of one of the country’s biggest clubs.

There’s been terrible instability there in the last few years, with Mendilibar managing a little magic after his rushed appointment following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui last season.

Marca report that Marcelino is the man they’ve got their sights on, following his exit from Marseille just a couple of months and a handful of games, in strange circumstances.

They’d also love Andoni Iraola, but he’s in a Premier League job. That leaves them with a appointing a foreign coach – perhaps Marcelo Gallardo. Victor Orta sounds like he might be tempted.

But these are all big names who could bring big demands.

They’ve got to get this one right – relegation battles are not what they want, they want to be looking higher up than that, and there’s always the belief that the right man in the dugout will be able to transform this squad and get them back where they feel they deserve to be.