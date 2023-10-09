Sevilla begin search for new head coach, former Valencia and Leeds United manager a leading option

On Sunday, Sevilla announced that head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar had been relieved of his duties after a disappointing start to the season. The 62-year-old signed a contract extension in the summer after guiding Los Nervionenses to a seventh Europa League title last season, but has now been let go.

Attention has now turned to finding a replacement for Mendilibar. Sevilla will hope to have someone in by the end of the international break, after which they take on Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Since Mendilibar’s sacking, several names have been mentioned. Andoni Iraola is one, although Estadio Deportivo say that he won’t join unless he is sacked by AFC Bournemouth in the very near future. Another that is very unlikely to take over is Marcelo Gallardo, who is keen to remain unemployed after leaving River Plate.

The report states that Javi Gracia is an early frontrunner to take on the position. The former Valencia head coach is out of work after leaving Leeds United last season, a role that he was given by Victor Orta, who is now Sporting Director at Sevilla.

In this sense, it would not be unsurprising if Gracia was appointed, although Sevilla will be keen to make sure that whoever comes in is the right man to take them forward.