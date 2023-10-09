Real Madrid still have full confidence in underperforming player

While Real Madrid have had an excellent season so far, winning 10 of their 11 matches played, there have been concerns over the performances of Rodrygo, who has severely struggled in front of goal in recent weeks.

The Brazilian has just one goal so far in 2023-24, and that came in the opening day victory over Athletic Club. In the 10 matches since, he has failed to find the back of the net.

Despite this, Real Madrid retain full confidence in Rodrygo. As per Relevo, President Florentino Perez still sees him with the potential to become one of the best players in the world. Likewise Carlo Ancelotti, who continued to have faith in the Brazilian, despite him being dropped for Joselu Mato for Saturday’s victory over Osasuna.

It’s easy to forget that Rodrygo is only 22. All players, especially younger ones, go through difficult patches, but he is clearly trying to still contribute for Real Madrid. Before too long, expect him to break his duck, which could open the floodgates,