Real Madrid star losing prominence with Carlo Ancelotti despite international call-up

There was hope that, when he was re-signed from Rayo Vallecano in the summer, Fran Garcia would be able to establish himself on the Real Madrid first team.

With Ferland Mendy injured during pre-season, it gave Garcia the opportunity to do this, as he would be unopposed at the left-back position. He had a promising start, but things have gone downhill in recent weeks.

He was at fault for Getafe’s goal on MD4, and also turned in a poor performance against Atletico Madrid at the end of last month, which was Real Madrid’s only defeat of the season so far. Since then, he has not played a single minute.

Eduardo Camavinga started out of position at left-back against Girona and Napoli, while Mendy returned to the starting line-up against Las Palmas and for Saturday’s match against Osasuna.

As per Sport, it points towards Garcia – who is in Spain squad for their matches against Scotland and Norway – having lost a lot of prominence in the eyes of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who seemingly made the young defender the scapegoat of the Madrid derby defeat.

With rumours of Real Madrid wanting to sign Alphonso Davies next summer, Garcia’s future at the club looks to be far from certain. He will hope to regain his place in the team in the coming weeks, but it does not look likely at this stage.