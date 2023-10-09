Real Madrid “pessimistic” that captain ban appeal will succeed

Real Madrid are not hopeful that Nacho Fernandez’ three game ban will be reduced, according to a report in AS today.

Los Blancos are described as “pessimistic” that their appeal over the straight red will succeed, and thus are increasingly preparing to take on the coming fixtures – including El Clasico at the end of this month – without their captain.

Nacho lunged in horribly on Portu in the 93rd minute of the 3-0 win over Girona, with the game already decided. The midfielder was stretchered off and taken to hospital, all factors which affected La Liga’s decision to ban Nacho for 3 games, as well as creating Madrid’s pessimism that their attempt to get the sentence reduced to 2 games will succeed.

It was a real moment of madness from a player who is usually a cool customer, and the cult hero of the Bernabeu will be heartbroken to miss the first Clasico of the campaign now.