Real “create barriers” to stop Brahim Diaz heading to Africa Cup of Nations

Brahim Diaz is in a tricky situation at Real Madrid, and things could soon get worse

The attacker thought things had lined up nicely. He returned from an impressive two year loan at AC Milan as Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema left, apparently opening up doors for him.

Instead he’s barely played – a situation that didn’t even change when Vinicius was injured. Diaz has managed just 116 minutes on the pitch in 8 games. Barring a major injury crisis, he’s going to be a bit part player all season, it appears.

Things could get messier. Diaz is keen to play for Morocco at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations early next year, but Real Madrid are aware that that time of season is usually the busiest, and are reluctant to let even a squad player go.

Sport quote a spokesperson of the Moroccan football federation as saying that the club were “creating barriers” to stop the 24 year old from making his debut for the rising North African team.