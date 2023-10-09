Raphinha aims for injury return for definitive game of the season so far

Raphinha is one of a number of Barcelona players who are injured at the moment, and with the club desperate to keep pace at the top of La Liga, he’s a vital piece for them to get back

The club have not given an indication of when they expect him to return from the hamstring injury he picked up against Sevilla at the end of September, but according to Mundo Deportivo, he’s set his sights on a return in time for the first El Clasico of the season, on the 28th of October.

The club are optimistic that that is achievable, something that can’t be said for some of their other players. Raphinha was pictured by the club’s social media team working hard in the gym over the weekend, and he should be in line for a return to ball work and running before too long if he wants to meet this vital deadline.