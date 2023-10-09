Nerves building within Barcelona as key date looms for Camp Nou reconstruction project

While Barcelona are making their way in the 2023-24 season, the reconstruction of their Spotify Camp Nou stadium continues in the background. Work begun in June, but there has already been troubles going on.

One growing problem that Barcelona are facing is to do with the building license they need to start the construction part of the Espai Barca project. Demolition work has been ongoing for a few months, and the club soon hopes to start building the new stands at the Spotify Camp Nou.

As per Sport, Barcelona expected to have been given approval for this license by the City Council in August, but so far, it has not been forthcoming. Instead, they hope to have it by the 21st of October, which is when the club’s General Assembly is held.

If Barcelona have not received their building license by then, it would threaten their timeline of the first team being back in the stadium. The plans are to have matches at the Spotify Camp Nou by November 2024, albeit with a reduced attendance.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona City Council do give their approval. The club expects this to be the case at least, and there is a keen eagerness to keep the project rolling on.