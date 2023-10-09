Joao Felix joins in Barcelona outrage over disallowed goal

Joao Felix said at the start of the summer that he wanted to be a Barcelona player, and he’s now proving that both on and off the pitch.

He’s slotted into Xavi’s team pretty perfectly, and his technique and class are tailor made for the Camp Nou crowd.

But he’s also enjoying getting involved in the typical off-field back and forth between Barca and Real Madrid fans.

The Portuguese thought he had a crucial assist for his countryman Joao Cancelo in last night’s draw with Granada, but despite his header across goal being legal, it was judged that Ferran Torres was offside – and interfering with play.

There’s been disbelief in Catalonia ever since, and the predictable cries of corruption. Felix joined in by liking a Tweet which compared the situation in that goal to that of one scored by Joselu for Real Madrid against Getafe in the 95th minute in September – which was allowed.