Historic moment for Granada as Bryan Zaragoza’s Spain call-up ends 49-year wait

Bryan Zaragoza has been a very exciting for the last 12 months, and he has not started to add end product to his game. He already has five goals so far this season for Granada, the same amount he got in Segunda during the 2022-23 campaign.

Goals number four and five came against Barcelona on Sunday. The 22-year-old was a constant threat to the reigning La Liga champions, and could have even had a hat-trick in the second half.

His excellent performances for Granada have seen Zaragoza earn a first ever call-up to the Spanish national team. He was given the nod following the match against Barcelona, with Yeremy Pino pulling out due to injury.

😊 ¡¡BIENVENIDO, Bryan!! El joven internacional del @GranadaCF da sus primeros pasos en la convocatoria de la @SEFutbol. Empiezan a llegar los nuestros a la concentración de Las Rozas.#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/WprzS8du6a — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 9, 2023

As per MD, it is the first time for 49 years that a Granada player has received a call-up to La Roja. The last player to do so was Angel Castellanos back in 1974. Zaragoza is only the fourth Nazaries player to ever be called up, alongside Jose Millan (1942), Jesus Antonio de la Cruz (1972) and Castellanos.

Zaragoza will hope that he gets the chance to make his full international debut in the coming days. If so, it would be an incredibly proud moment for Granada.